George Ernest Martinez
March 16, 1944 - April 30, 2021
George Ernest Martinez was born on March 16, 1944 in Leadville, Colorado, to Filiberto and Ermelinda Martinez. He passed away on April 30, 2021. He lived in Austin, Colorado, and owned Cedaredge Hairport, in Cederedge, Colorado. He is survived by his children, Micheal, Jason, Arlan, and Dayna, his two daughter in-laws and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his wife Mary (McKibben) Martinez in 1978.
Soon after he was born, his family moved to Salida, CO, where he grew up with his Mom, Dad and 10 siblings. In 1965 he was drafted into the Army where he served as a crane operator in the Army Corps of Engineers in Vietnam through 1967. Shortly after returning to Colorado, his sister talked him into going to beauty school, which set him on the path to becoming a hair stylist and business owner. He had recently retired after being a hairstylist for 52 years.
His funeral will be in Denver at Fort Logan National Cemetery on August 6, 2021 at 9:30 am. All are welcome to attend.
George will be missed by his family, many friends, and clients. He will be remembered for his love of life, love of others, infectious optimism and drive to continue moving forward.
