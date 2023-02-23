George William Squires
February 22, 1942 ~ February 13, 2023
George William Squires passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.
George was born in Norwich, England February 22nd, 1942 to Caroline Mary Wilson and George Law Squires. He migrated to the US in 1957 and would end up in Laramie, Wyoming where he graduated from Laramie High School. He would further his education at the University of Wyoming where he played football as a running back and field goal kicker. He held Wyoming records for longest field goal (46), most field goals in a career (15), most field goals in a season (7) and most in a game (3). In 1964 he led the Cowboys in points (41). He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1965. After his playing days he would go on to coach as an assistant at Boise State, eventually moved into teaching and coaching football at the high school level. He led his Lakewood High Tigers to a state championship in 1985 over the heavily favored Cherry Creek Bruins with a roster of only 27 kids.
Coach Squires leaves a legacy of positively influencing and shaping boys into fine young men.
On June 12th, 1965 George would marry the love of his life and soulmate Kathleen (Kathy) Chaussart in Laramie, Wyoming. They would have two children, Darin and Shelly. The couple would spend 58 years together. After retiring, they moved to Cedaredge, Colorado and lived on the Cedaredge Golf Course - George also has 4 hole- in-one’s.
George is survived by his wife Kathy, his son Darin of Denver, CO, his daughter Shelly Carlstrom of Bailey, CO, two grandchildren, Blake and Tori Horstmann and a sister Daphne Groendaal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rodney Squires and a sister, Pat Rhodes.
