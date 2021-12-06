Georgia E. Akin (Felch-Nation)
February 10, 1927 — December 2, 2021
On December 2, 2021, our mother, Georgia E. Akin (Felch-Nation), born on February 10, 1927 , passed away peacefully of natural causes into God's graces, surrounded by her family. A warrior throughout life, she was 94 years young and fiercely dedicated, strong, loyal, independent mother, raising five equally independent children.
She was a resident of Hotchkiss, Colorado for 68 years.
She is survived by many loving individuals, including her children: Ann Wingfield (Mike); Donna Ferrier (Harry); Steve Felch (Virginia); Janet Allen; and Gail Gallob (Jason); 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by George Willard Akin (father), Elsie Rose Akin (mother), Jane Hall (sister), Dorothy Canterbury (sister), Richard "Dick" Akin (brother), Donald Felch (husband), Jeff Wingfield (grandson) and Nolan Allen (grandson).
No services will take place, as Georgia requested, but we do appreciate your love and support during this difficult time. Our family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Care team at HopeWest and in lieu of flowers, we ask you to please consider a donation to HopeWest nonprofit organization for Delta County at PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416 or online at www.hopewestco.org/donate
