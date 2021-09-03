Georgie Royce
September 25, 1935 — August 12, 2021
Georgie was born September 25, 1935 in Salus, Arkansas. She was one of seven children born to Harrison and Nora Griffith. Her family was very poor and she worked in the cotton fields as a young teenager so she could buy her school clothes.
She was married at the young age of 15 and moved to Wichita, Kansas. She divorced her first husband after fifteen years at the age of 31. Shortly after her divorce she went to work as a nurse's aid at Springdale Memorial Hospital in Springdale, Arkansas. She loved her job and loved taking care of the patients. She worked at the same hospital for 28 years. She would have continued to work if it hadn't been for severe arthritis in her knees. She retired at the age of 62.
She married again in 1992 to Dorvin Royce. She was very happy with him and they lived on their own property in a little wooded area in Springdale, Arkansas. She loved Arkansas. In 2016 she had to move to Delta, Colorado with her daughter Debbie due to her decline in health. It was hard for her to leave her husband and her home, but her husband's health was also declining. She lived comfortably the last 3 years of her life at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. She loved the nursing staff there.
She passed away peacefully from natural causes at St. Mary's Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Dorvin, 3 daughters, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was very hard working and always paid her own way through life. She was very strong in her Christian faith and now she is living in a beautiful peaceful place.
