Gerald Dean Hilterbrand II
October 27,1959 ~ January 19, 2022
Gerald Dean “Jerry” Hilterbrand II passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at Delta Health hospital in Delta, Colorado. He was 62 years young.
Jerry was born on October 27, 1959, in Springfield, Missouri to Verna (Hollis) and Gerald Dean Hilterbrand Sr. Jerry spent his childhood in the Denver/Lakewood area of the Eastern Slope of Colorado and graduated high school from Silver State Baptist School in 1978. He went on to graduate from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1982. June 4, 1983, Jerry married the love of his life Diana (Smith) in Ava, Missouri.
At the Lord’s calling to serve, Jerry spent time in Forest Park, Georgia for two years and then was again called to serve in Galesburg, IL to be the Assistant Pastor/Youth Pastor and Bible teacher from 1986 to 1992. Jerry and Diana longed for the mountains, and moved to Montrose on the Western Slope of Colorado where he became the Senior Pastor at Faith Baptist Church. In 2000, it was a time for a change of venue so Jerry and Diana moved to the Parker area of Colorado where he became a bank manager for Wells Fargo. He transferred back to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2007, and moved to Austin, CO. His love for the Lord once again came calling in 2010, when he became the Pastor of Garnet Mesa Baptist Church until his work on earth was done and the Lord called him home to Heaven.
Jerry loved the outdoors. Hunting big game and birds, camping, fishing, and archery. He was an avid at home wood worker and handyman. He became quite the YouTube mechanic, and could fix just about anything. He also loved animals, and had many dogs. One of his special dogs is an Aussie named Katie who had learned to alert him when his blood sugar dropped, saving his life several times. He was also training his chocolate Labrador, Shadow, for bird hunting, and was looking forward to taking her into the field.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Diana Hilterbrand, his daughter Aspen Joy Hilterbrand; his sister Victoria (Brian) Gottschall of Farmington, NM, nephews and nieces Chuk (Martha) Gottschall, Jon (Jen) Gottschall, Brian Jr. (Courtney) Gottschall, Ben (Becca) Gottschall, Clarissa (Andy) Gilbert, and Bethany (Adam) Joyner, and many great–nephews and great-nieces.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sr. and Verna Hilterbrand.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
A celebration of his life will be held at Garnet Mesa Baptist Church on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., and the service will be at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, CO.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
