Gerald Duane Burnett
August 5, 1937 — December 3, 2021
Gerald Duane Burnett, longtime Olathe, Colorado resident, passed away at Delta Health on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Mr. Burnett was 84 years of age.
A memorial service for Mr. Burnett took place Dec. 9 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. With Pastor Jeff Bachman officiating. Services will conclude at the chapel.
Gerald Duane Burnett was born on August 5, 1937 in Paonia, Colo., the son of John Calvin and Louise Fern (Clark) Burnett. Gerald spent his childhood in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School. On December 10, 1958 he married Ester Pinckard in Paonia, and they have two daughters. Gerald was a coal miner, farmer and a dairyman. He was a Southern Baptist. His hobbies and interests included his work, trap shooting, and farming. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to Alaska to fish, which he did for 10 years in a row. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Hotchkiss.
Among his survivors include he wife Ester of Olathe; his two daughters: Dena Hartman (Scott) of Cody, WY and Donna Gray (Tim) of Olathe; three brothers: Edwin (Georgette), from Saint Johns, AZ, J.C. Burnett of Crawford, and LeRoy ( Jo Anne) of Olathe; two sisters: Lorraine Curtis (Gene) of Crawford, and Carol Smith (Dan) of Paonia; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions in honor of Gerald may be made to HopeWest, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
