Gerald G. Rundle
November 3, 1938 — November 4, 2021
Gerald G. Rundle of Crawford, Colo. passed away at his residence on November 4, 2021. Gerald was 83 years old.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. in the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Hotchkiss, with Pastor Eric Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford. The Lee Marts V.F.W. Post 3571 will present military rites at the graveside.
Gerald Grant Rundle was born on Nov. 3, 1938 in Austin, Colo. to Robert E. and Mamie May (Dove) Rundle. He spent his childhood in Austin, attending Fairview School through the 8th grade, and then attending Delta High School, graduating with the class of 1957. Since 1983 Gerald has been a resident of Crawford. Gerald served in the U.S. Air Force.
On June 29, 1968 he married Doris “Jean” Buchanan in Mangum, Oklahoma.
Gerald was a coal miner and did hard rock construction work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and of course loved & enjoyed his family.
Among Gerald’s survivors are his wife Jean, as well as 2 sons: Rory Rundle (Christie Guyer) and Roddy Rundle (Rollis), both of Crawford; daughter, Sandi Rundle Carr, also of Crawford; and sister Velda Wilburn, of Leesville, LA. Gerald is also blessed to have 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters, Suzette and Crystal.
The family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
