Gerald Grosshans
December 7, 1933 ~ February 12, 2022
Gerald was born the Sixth child of ten children on December 7, 1933 to Edward Walter Grosshans and Mildred Alene (Gordon) Grosshans. He was born in Haxton, Colorado and spent his youth in Merino, Hillrose and Synder, graduating in 1952.
He was drafted into the United States Army where he served for 2 years. He was stationed in Fort Ord, California.
Gerald married Leilani Adams. To this union, three children were born. They also adopted a daughter, Deanna. This marriage ended in divorce.
Gerald was a machinist for Sundstrand Corp. for over 30 years.
Gerald later married Jan Grimes, she had three children. Jan passed away in 2013. He married Mary Avara in 2016, she had two sons, Bob and Mike and a deceased daughter, Patti.
Gerald was preceded in death by six brothers: Jim, Dale, Don, Marvin, Earl and Bennie; a sister, Marjorie and a step-daughter, Patti Kercher
Gerald is survived by his wife, Mary; two sisters: Carol (Bob) Hempker and Ruth Kohl; four children: Jerry (Ruth) Grosshans Lori (Dave) Ganoe, Kathy Grosshans and Deanna Epperson; five step-children: Steve (Sammie) Grimes, Kevin (Cissy) Grimes, Amy (Dave) Padgett, Bob Avara and Mike Avara; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved my numerous nieces and nephews.
His interests included his family, hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling and playing the harmonica. He volunteered in many community projects.
Services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eckert Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Yampa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Surface Creek Historical Society or Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.