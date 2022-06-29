Gerald Joseph Clemens
July 9, 1941 ~ June 20, 2022
Gerald Joseph Clemens (Jerry) passed away June 20th, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 80.
Jerry was born in Kearney, Nebraska on July 9th, 1941 to Marie Jochum and William Clemens. He spent his childhood in the state of Nebraska and graduated from North Platte Senior High School in North Platte, Nebraska. He came from a large family, having two brothers, Marvin and Dick, and three sisters, Sue Redelberger, Darlene Siegmann, and Bonnie Andriot.
Jerry would marry the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Erickson on August 8th, 1968 in Downey, California after spending four years in the United States Navy (1961-1965). They would have two children, Sandy (deceased) and Jeff. Jerry went back to school and earned his associate's degree from Cerritos Community College in Norwalk, California in 1976.
When he first moved to Cedaredge in 1978, Jerry started the Meadow Gold Soccer League for kids in Surface Creek. He enjoyed painting signs, graphic arts, and worked at the Delta County Correctional Facility teaching vocational services to inmates for many years. He recently retired from having commercial rentals in Delta, having built and been the landlord of the Columbine Village Mall at 326 Main Street. Jerry loved to paint Americana style oil paintings and research history involving the Civil War.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Jeff, his brothers Marvin and Dick, and sisters Sue and Darlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie, and a daughter, Sandy Clemens.
