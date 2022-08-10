Gerald Lynn Whala
September 12, 1959 ~ July 28, 2022
Lifetime Denver, Colorado resident, Gerald Lynn Whala, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Horizon’s Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 62 years of age.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St, Delta, Colorado 81416. Inurnment will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mesa View Cemetery.
Gerald was born on September 12, 1959 to Jesse Therston and Mary Maxine (Cook) Whala. Jerry, as known to family, had a happy childhood. He enjoyed snowmobiling, jeeping, 4-wheeling and water skiing with his family. Jerry enjoyed all outdoor activities. He graduated from South High School in 1977. After high school, he attended Denver Auto and Diesel College. Jerry lived on the same block in Denver all his life until one year ago when his loving cousin and caregiver, Judi Arona, moved him to Horizons Care Center so that she could take the best care of him.
Jerry was an avid motorcyclist and loved working on motorcycles. He attended Sturgis every year. He also enjoyed dancing and putting together models. Most of all, Jerry loved his parents and his dogs.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Bill (Sheri) Whala of Denver; an aunt, Wilda Whala Merten of Kansas; a nephew, Chris (Tiffany) Whala of Aurora; two great-nephews, Bentley and Taylor; and several special cousins: Judi (Phil) Arona of Cedaredge; Nancy Cook (Chris) Candee of Ouray; Sharon Hartley of Clifton; Dallas Stepp of Cedaredge; Lahree Merten Jenkins and Michael Merten, both of Kansas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Jerry’s memory to a veterans organization.
