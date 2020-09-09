Gertrude “Trudy” Deubler
October 24, 1928 ~ September 3, 2020
Longtime Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Gertrude “Trudy” Deubler, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 91 years of age.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Eckert Cemetery with Pastor Joe Agne officiating.
Gertrude Anne Moke was born on October 24, 1928 to Wilbur Edwin and Mary Ellen (Sutton) Moke in Plainfield, New Jersey graduating from Plainfield High School in 1946.
After graduation, Trudy furthered her education receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Trenton State Teachers College in 1950.
On July 19, 1952, Trudy married William Walters Deubler in Albany, New York. In 1955, William and Trudy moved to Colorado. Trudy taught school for 25 years; 5 in New York and 20 in Conifer, Colorado.
Trudy was a member of Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church, the Shetland Sheepdog Club, Verde West Camping Club and the United Methodist Women.
Trudy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting, oil painting, fishing, reading, traveling and attending rodeos. She also volunteered at the Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, the Cedaredge Food Bank and other community projects. Trudy also raised and showed Shetland Sheep dogs.
Trudy is survived by many good friends and her church family.
Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Mary Ellen Moke; her husband, William “Bill”; three brothers: Norbert, Ellis and Roger Moke; and a special aunt, Eva Hall Moke whom raised Trudy from the age of 8 after the death of her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to either the Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 369, Cedaredge, Colorado 81413 or to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
