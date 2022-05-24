Glen Edwin Hunter
November 6, 1932 ~ May 19, 2022
Austin, Colorado resident, Glen E. Hunter, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was 89 years of age.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Glen was born on November 6, 1932 to Jake Alfred and Clovis (Wright) Hunter in Sulphur, Oklahoma. He attended grade school in Pueblo, Colorado and went to high school in Florence, Colorado.
After graduating, Glen joined the United States Army in 1950. He was in the 193rd Tank Division. He graduated from tank commander school in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. While serving in the US Army, Glen attained the rank of staff sergeant.
Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting, horses and cattle. He retired from the Colorado Department of Corrections in 1990.
Glen married Wanda L. Miller on September 13, 2012 in Delta.
Glen is survived by his wife Wanda, of Austin; his children, Jim (Janet) Hunter of Pueblo; Roxane (Terry) Todd of Laramie, Wyoming; Robin Hunter of Delta; and Denise Moore of Montrose. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Barbara) Hunter of Amarillo, Texas; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Michele Taylor; his sisters, Maxine (James) Bowen, and Judy Torbett; and two brothers, Jessie (Loraine) Hunter and Haskell (Beverly) Hunter.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Glen’s memory to the Special Olympics Colorado, 12450 E Arapahoe Rd Suite C, Centennial, CO 80112 www.specialolympicsco.org.
