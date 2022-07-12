Glenda Nighswonger

Glenda Grace Nighswonger
December 2, 1940 ~ June 25, 2022
Glenda Grace Nighswonger passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was 81 years old.
Glenda was born on December 2nd, 1940, to Doris A (White) and Glenn G Nighswonger in Wichita, Kansas. She grew up traveling to and from Kansas and California. Glenda attended school in Pasadena, California and Graduating from High School there in 1958. She then continued her education at Pasadena Community College. Glenda married Milburn Aaron Claassen in 1962 in Pasadena, California and started their family. Glenda’s chosen career path was as a builder. She enjoyed working with her hands being creative working for Disney Land. She had a big part in the behind-the-scenes workings. She was a skilled crafts-woman! She had experience leading the band, twirling batons, to backpacking and bird watching. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed her time searching family history, doing her own crafts and traveling.
Glenda is survived by her two sons: Aaron (Pam) Claassen of Arizona and John Claassen of Colorado; two daughters Valerie Havens of California and Jennifer Claassen of Colorado; brother Greg (Jill) Nighswonger of California; sister Gloria (Michael) Shaw of California; two grandchildren and four great – grandchildren.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
