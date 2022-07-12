Glenn Harold Ewing
December 13, 1926 ~ June 25, 2022
Glenn Harold Ewing passed away Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at the Veteran’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 95 years old.
Services will be held on Friday, July 1st, 2022. Graveside will be at 9:00 a.m. at Mesa View Cemetery, Delta, Colorado. A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Appleton Christian Church ~ 2510 I-70 Frontage Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Glenn was born on December 13th, 1926, in Paonia, Colorado, to Venis May (Axtell) and George Orin Ewing. Glenn grew up in Paonia, Colorado and graduated from Paonia High School in 1943. He then continued his education at Mesa Junior College. During his education he took up boxing. His family reminisced that he boxed his way through school. He was a true Colorado native and Western Slope resident, all his life.
Glenn joined the United States Navy and served our country from November 30th, 1944, to July 3rd, 1946. He was a “Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class.” He married Victoria Angela Gabriel in Manila, Philippines and they were together till 1977 when she was called home to be with the Lord. Following Glenn’s service in the Navy, he worked as an arborist, coal miner and fruit farmer.
August 28th, 1993, Glenn and Shirley Jean Bickley were united in marriage. They celebrated 28 years together.
Glenn was very active with his faith in Christ. He served the church as a teacher and many other duties. He was very knowledgeable in Bible study, a real Biblical Scholar. He was a member of the Appleton Christian Church of Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a member of the Lions Club, Christian Motorcyclists Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars ~ VFW. Even while spreading the Gospel, in his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and baseball (the Rockies). He enjoyed cutting wood, even into his 90’s. Family said he would often say, “Let’s go cut some wood!”
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Shirley Jean Ewing of Grand Junction, CO; son Robert (Linda) G Ewing of Delta, CO; step-son Timothy Bickley of Scottsdale, AZ; Daughter Caroline V. Davis of Grand Junction, CO; numerous grandchildren, great – grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; wife Victoria; brother Waldo Ewing; and sister Yvonne Schneider.
Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn’s name to the Appleton Christian Church at 2510 I-70 Frontage Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.