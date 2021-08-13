Glenn Kraus
December 2, 1944 - August 2, 2021
Olathe, Colorado resident, Glenn Kraus, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his daughter’s residence. He was 76 years of age.
Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow in Delta City Cemetery.
Glenn was born on December 2, 1944 to Frank N. and Edna A. (Crain) Kraus in Modesto, California. He spent his childhood and graduated high school in Ceres. After graduation, Glenn received his Associate’s Degree from Modesto Junior College.
On April 24, 1967, Glenn married Sandra J. Hayes in Carson City, Nevada. To this union, four children were born. Sandra preceded him in death.
Glenn was a master mechanic. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Olathe. Glenn enjoyed horses, ranching and cars but most of all, he treasured his grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his son, Joshua (Maria) Kraus of Cedaredge, Colorado; three daughters: Karen (Warren) Parks of Oilton, Oklahoma; Laura Kraus, also of Oilton; and Katrina Kraus of Olathe; and seven grandchildren: Alec Chandler, Mallory Chandler, Baylee Kraus, Ryder Kraus, Madlynn Kraus, Adela Kraus, and Amelia Kraus.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna Kraus; his wife, Sandra Kraus and a brother, Gerald Kraus.
