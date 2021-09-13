Gordon Vincent Riggs
January 26, 1941 - August 27, 2021
Gordon Vincent Riggs passed away Friday, August 27th, 2021, at his residence in Paonia, CO. He was 80 years old.
The family will be scheduling a Celebration Of Life at a later date.
Gordon was born on January 26th, 1941 to Annie Jewel (Stinson) and William Vincent Riggs in Offerle, Kansas. He grew up there, graduating from Offerle High School in 1958.
Gordon joined the Navy in 1963, and served our country till 1967, as a Corpsman. Following his service in the Navy he attended the State Patrol Academy and became a State Patrol Officer in the Limon, Colorado area. He later found and continued in public service in his chosen career field as a Firefighter and EMT finally retiring after 28 years. Shortly before he passed on, he was asked why he became a firefighter. His simple answer was “It was a way for me to be able to help”.
On September 26th, 1969, Gordon married the love of his life, Kay Ellen (Roark) Riggs. They had two children, Eric and Katherine. Kay and Gordon made their way to Paonia in 2017.
Gordon spent a lot of the time with his family. As a firefighter he worked a schedule of 24 hours on and 48 hours off which allowed him to actively participate in raising the children. When he wasn’t working, Gordon enjoyed fishing trips including one to Canada, along with hunting, camping, golfing, vegetable gardening, and restoring antique furniture. Gordon was known for his wit and dry sense of humor and many will remember him because of it. Even in the toughest of moments, he was known to crack a joke and bring a smile to those around him.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife Kay of Paonia, CO; his son Eric Riggs (Kimberly) of Centennial, CO; his daughter Katherine Delbaugh (Todd) of Paonia, CO; and three grandchildren Trizton, Tyler and Makayla Delbaugh.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Charles Riggs; his sister Gloria Bowles.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.