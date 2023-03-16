Grace Lynne Steele
June 14, 1950 ~ March 1, 2023
After many years of fighting MS Grace Lynne Steele passed on to be with Jesus Wednesday, March 1st, at the Delta Health Hospital at the age of 72.
Grace was born in Pueblo, Colorado the first of three kids to Joane (Warner) Smith and Charles Arthur Smith on June 14th, 1950. After a few years in Las Cruses, NM; they settled down in the Denver area where Grace graduated from J.F. Kennedy High School in 1968. After seven years of traveling the world and chasing adventure she met David Robert Steele and fell deeply in love for the next 47 years. They were married September 6th, 1975 at a little country church near Larkspur, Colorado called Spring Valley Chapel. To this union were born two children Corrie and Joel and four other precious children were adopted, Peter, Amelia, Bruce, and Camrin.
Grace loved being a wife and homemaker, taking great care of the kids with her love of baking and cooking. Grace was a fifth generation Colorado native. She greatly enjoyed being a member of the 700 Club and enjoyed the country lifestyle with her horses and other 4-legged companions, along with her love of spinning and weaving on her loom.
Grace is survived by her husband of 47 years David Steele, her two daughters Corrie Black, and Amelia Steele and three sons Peter Steele, Bruce Steele, and Camrin Steele. She was preceded in death by both parents and her son Joel Steele.
Services will be held Saturday March 4th, 2023 at the Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship in Montrose, Colorado.
