Harold Duane Byers
October 7, 1939 ~ April 15, 2022
Harold Duane Byers passed away at his family’s residence Friday, April 15, 2022 in Whitewater, Colorado. He was 82 years old.
Services for Harold were held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Church of the Firstborn in Delta, Colorado followed by internment at the Pea Green Cemetery.
Harold was born on October 7th, 1939, to Bennie Alonzo and Nina Marie (Purcell) Byers in Delta, Colorado.
Harold spent the majority of his childhood in western Colorado but graduated high school from Emmerich Manuel High School, in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1957. Soon after graduation, Harold married the love of his life Sharon Faye Ralston on July 27th, 1958. In the early seventies they moved back to Harold’s hometown here in Colorado, where they made their home and raised four kids: Steven, Beverly, Susan and Brenda.
Harold’s chosen career path was as a ditch rider. In his free time, he enjoyed the get-togethers the church offered and visitation with them all. He participated in many of the church activities. He really enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting, archery, and gardening were some of the best times. He and Sharon enjoyed their time together growing flowers and maintaining a huge garden and lawn. The grandkids always knew “GPa Harold” had candy or ice-cream. The kids were always on their toes when he told them, “I need to come see you!”
Harold is survived by his son Steven Duane (Stacy) Byers of Delta, CO; daughters Bev (Larry) Herrmann of Whitewater, CO, and Brenda Johnson of O’Fallon, IL; son-in-law Monte of Vici, OK; grandchildren, Sondra (Stuart) Smith, Heidi Manasco, Autumn Moss, Bethany (Justin) Owens, Shane (Haley) Moss, Natalie (Steve) Gully, Nicole (Jared) Burson, Lanise (Kaleb) Easter, Larisa Herrmann, Madelyn (Morgan) McCracken, Easton (Jordyn) Byers, Easton Metcalf, Beau Byers, Lauryn Metcalf, and Boone Byers; great-grandchildren, Maycie (Joel) Juenger, Maddie (Will) Odegaard, Jaden Smith, Jonah Smith, Abbie Manasco, Kortney Manasco, Lucas (Paige) Manasco , Alex Manasco, Landon Manasco, Willa Owens, Anson Owens, Parks Moss, Rowan Moss, Birdie Moss, Alaina Gully, Clayton Gully, Oliver Gully, Kennedy Burson, Logan Burson, Camden Easter, Allie Easter, Warren Easter, Connor Newport, Maddox McCracken, MeMe McCracken, Magnolia McCracken, and Meadow McCracken; Great-great-grandchildren Rosalie Juenger, Amelia Juenger and two new ones on the way.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, daughter Susan, brothers Bob and Dorrel and granddaughter, Heidi Manasco.
