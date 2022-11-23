Harold Wayne Phillips
September 20, 1932 ~ November 16, 2022
Harold Wayne Phillips passed away Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at Delta Health Hospital surrounded by family. He was 90 years old.
Harold was born September 20th, 1932 in Monett, Missouri, to Ruth Sullivan and Mark Phillips. He was one of seven children, (six boys and one girl). After graduating from high school in Monett in 1951 he would join the Air Force in the summer of 1952. Harold would spend the next nine years in the Air Force. He was discharged in August of 1961, having achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. It was during that time he would meet the love of his life, Joanne Schehr. They were married October 17th, 1959 in New Baltimore, Michigan and spent the next 58 years together (30+ years in Delta, Colorado).
Harold worked 25 years for the US Postal Service and retired in 1990. He and Joanne spent 17 years touring the country in their RV, ending up back in his favorite place, Delta. He loved the Mesa and loved fishing. In the summertime, fishing was his church.
Harold is survived by his son, Stephen (Charlotte) Phillips of Spring, Texas; daughter, Mary Grant of Lake Villa, Illinois; three brothers, Max, Don and Glen Phillips; seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, his great-grandson Gabriel, and one son-in-law, Eugene.
In lieu of flowers for the family, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
