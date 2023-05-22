Harry Irvin Yarnell
June 7, 1934 ~ May 11, 2023
Harry Irvin Yarnell passed away on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at his residence. He was 88 years old.
Celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear, Colorado. Graveside will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Harry was born on June 7th, 1934, to Harry and Geneva Yarnell in Flagstaff, Arizona. He spent his childhood hunting, fishing, working and as a young adult liked to fix up and race cars. With the early passing of his parents, he began working construction and learned to drive a truck to help take care of his siblings.
On November 10th, 1961, Harry and Daisy Fair were married. They started their family, and they raised three sons and a daughter. Harry enjoyed rodeos and gymkhanas and supported his children as they participated in these events. Harry, Daisy and the youngest kids made their way to Hotchkiss, Colorado in 1982.
Harry was a truck driver in the Teamster Union from which he retired in 1999. He enjoyed his church community at Mountain View Bible Church, hunting, fishing, farming, ranching, and helping other people. His other activities were bowling, horseshoes, Cribbage, reading – especially his Bible, riding his ATV, and fixing things. Harry was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and felt his greatest accomplishment was all his family and those that followed the path of Christ. He adored his wife Daisy who he cared for deeply throughout their life together and now they are reunited again.
Harry is survived by his sons: Dirk (Kelly) Yarnell of Olathe, CO; Darvin (Vanessa) Yarnell of Altus, AR; Derik (Julie) Yarnell of Montrose, CO; daughter Jeannie (Jim) Schroeder of Neosho, MO; fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Harry is preceded in death by Daisy, his wife of 61 years; his parents; brother James Yarnell; sisters Nezzie Clark, May Anna (Ann), Billie, Ruth and Leona.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Harry’s name to Mountain View Bible School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.