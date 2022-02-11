Helen Dell Hicks
July 28, 1924 ~ February 5, 2022
One in a Million
Helen Dell Hicks passed away Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at the Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 97 ½ years old.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Helen was born in Delta, Colorado on July 28th, 1924, to Ladene (Cox) and Jim Hill. She grew up in the Delta County area and graduated from Hotchkiss High School. She attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.
Helen married Loyd Raymond Hicks and they started their family.
She was an avid pinochle player and started playing cribbage with her daughter in law on June 15, 2017 and played her 1465th game on Jan. 24, 2022. She and her sister enjoyed riding their ponies all over the Leroux Creek area and to their one room schoolhouse. Her outside hobbies were riding motorcycles with her husband all over the country, snowmobiling, gardening and flowers. She really liked owls. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She would often quote, “Whatever happens, always happens for the best!”
Helen was a devoted Paonia Church of Christ member who is survived by her son Steven (Sue) Hicks; her sister Ruth Cheskaty; three grandchildren: Tara Hicks, Jason Hicks and Bailey Wilson; five great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Loyd and daughter Alice Hodson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
