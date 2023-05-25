Helen Leota Luse-Browning was born at home October 20, 1927, in Garden Grove, Iowa to Ira Allen Luse and Annett Womack Luse.
Helen was the eighth youngest child of ten. Helen was married to Dwight Browning on September 16, 1945, in Decatur County, Iowa. To this union were born two children: Judith Ann (Browning) Welch and Jennifer lee (Browning) Hofschulte.
Helen enjoyed her family, cheering on the Denver broncos, playing scrabble, and gambling in Las Vegas and Mesquite, Nevada.
Helen is succeeded by her two daughters: Judith Ann (Melvin Eugene) Welch and Jennifer lee (Thomas) Hofschulte; three grandchildren: DeAnna Jean (Welch) Sadlier, Dwayne Eugene Welch, Jason Hofschulte; three great grandchildren: Ryan (Chloee) Sadlier, Elizabeth Collins, Kailie Hofschulte; and two great-great grandchildren: Huxley Thomas Collins and new baby born May 15, 2023.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents Anneta Womack and Ira Luse, and her loving husband Dwight Browning.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope West Hospice located at 195 Stafford Lane Delta, CO 81416
A Viewing will be held May 19, 2023 at 10:00 am at Taylor Funeral Service in Cedaredge CO. Followed by a luncheon at 235 SE Frontier Ave, Cedaredge CO 81413.
