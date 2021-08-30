Helen Marie Novakovich
Helen Marie Novakovich passed away at her home surrounded by family on August 24, 2021. Helen was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts. She was a first-grade teacher in the Moffat County School District for 25 years. She retired in June of 1997 and moved to Delta Co with her husband Gary. She was a member of the Elks Club and AARP. She loved to volunteer her time with Meals on Wheels, the Delta Senior Center, and tutoring young children. Helen is preceded in death by her father, Frank Oliver, her mother Ardelia Lamb Oliver, step- father Manuel Ferreira, and brother Thomas Oliver. She is survived by her husband Gary Novakovich, of Delta Colorado. Siblings, Frank (Alice) Oliver of Seekonk Massachusetts, Edward (Cathy) Oliver of East Providence Rhode Island, Natalie Jones of East Providence Rhode Island, and Linda (Dale) Junikie of New Hampshire. Her four children William Watts of Las Vegas NV, Lorie (Scott) Kroman of Parker CO, Cheryl Jensen of Jordan UT and Deborah Barnes of Littleton CO; her grandchildren Nathan Wiggs of Parker CO, Elys (James) Torres of Castle Rock CO, Audry (Collins) Moore of Denver CO, Abby (Ryan) Kellams of Highlands Ranch CO, Seth Wiggs of Parker CO, Josh Melonas of Littleton, Jordan (Lauren) Melonas of Aurora Co, Alli Jensen of Jordan UT, and Ryan Jensen of Jordan UT. As well as, her great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday September 4, 2021 10:00 am at Taylors Funeral Home in Delta Colorado. Public viewing will be 9:00am prior to the services. Reception immediately following at S&K Event Center 5955 Sawmill Mesa Rd in Delta, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for a donation of children’s books. Helen had a love of teaching and reading. The family would like to donate books to a children’s library in her honor. Please feel free to bring books to the service or give to her children Deborah and Lorie.
