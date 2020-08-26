Herman Allen Kline
November 4, 1940 ~ August 20, 2020
Herman Allen Kline died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence in Cedaredge, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Herman was born November 4, 1940 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Henry W. and Carrie (Fishburn) Kline. He grew up in Montrose, Colorado where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. This is where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Urquhart, they were married on August 4, 1962.
They moved to Cedaredge in 1967 where he worked for CDOT, retiring after 30 years. He also retired from the Colorado National Guard out of Montrose.
He was also on the BOD for USCDWUA for 40 years.
Herman loved to spend time with his grandchildren, camping, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, atv’s and working in his yard.
Herman is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kline; three children: Karla (Dayton) Myers of Cedaredge, Sharla Rae (Eric) Keller of Delta and Allen (Holly) Kline of Parker, Colorado; five grandchildren: Zach Myers, Jarod Keller, Brittany Haining, Kayla Keller and Tegan Kline; three great-grandchildren: Kalli Haining, Kyler Haining and Calan Keller; one brother, Orville Lee (Gladys) Kline; one brother-in-law, Rob (Janey) Urquhart and one niece and nephew.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Kline.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Herman’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.