Hilding G. Hanson
October 27, 1928 ~ April 21, 2022
Hilding “Papa” Godfrey Hanson passed away on April 21, 2022 at the age of 93, at his beloved home in Hotchkiss, Colorado surrounded by family and with his dog Rusty by his side. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in dealing with life's challenges with humor, dignity and courage.
Born in Cloquet, Minnesota, Hilding married his sweetheart Beverly in 1950 after returning from serving our country in the Pacific Theater. They started a family and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Hilding became a respected figure in the golf industry. Building golf courses hosting PGA, LPGA and NCAA tournaments, Hilding mentored several future golf superintendents. Hilding and Beverly created a loving home for family, friends, and hosted students from around the world studying in the United States.
In retirement, Papa and Beverly built their homestead, “Moravalla”, on the outskirts of Hotchkiss. Enjoying nature and creating a welcoming place for all, they nurtured an environment of love and fun for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, countless friends and extended family at their home.
Hilding was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly, his brother David, and sister Joanne.
Papa is survived by his sister Carolyn; daughters Barbara and Patricia; son Craig; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; Rusty, and all who called him Papa.
A small graveside ceremony was held on Tuesday, April 26 at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, Colorado. At a later date, there will be a backyard reception and potluck at “Moravalla” to celebrate Hilding’s life.
