Howard Evert Dean
July 23, 1917 ~ April 20, 2022
Howard Evert Dean passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Crossroads Memory Care in Delta, Colorado. He was 104 years old.
Howard was born July 23, 1917 to Katheryn Lucy Ballard and Robert Hunter Dean in Silt, Colorado. He grew up in Silt and attended school there until the 8th grade. The following year he would not return to school, but instead, would help run the family farm with his older brother Jack. At the age of 21 he married his soulmate and love of his life, Lorraine Mays. They were married for 81 wonderful years. They had five children. Howard (Carol) Dean of Pomona, California, Judy (Dick, Deceased) Simms of Austin, Colorado, Sharon Cloud of Ogden, Utah, and Donna (Arthur, Deceased) Raymer of Eckert, Colorado.
Howard was a millwright and rancher by trade. His love for horses kept him busy riding, shoeing and breaking them. He belonged to the Odd Fellows for many, many years.
Howard was truly blessed with good health and a loving family. He is survived by a son, three daughters, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers, three sisters and an infant son.
Services will be held April 29, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel at 1:00 pm with graveside services to follow immediately after at the Grand Junction Municipal Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO.
