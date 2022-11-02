Howard Henry Hammond
May 24, 1941 ~ October 28, 2022
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side.
Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from Crawford High School in 1960. He spent his life in construction. He worked on the Paonia dam, uranium mining, coal mining and truck driving. He learned carpentry from his father and built many homes in the Roaring Fork Valley and Aspen area.
In 1974 he married Benita Bishop Latham, and they raised four children. He is survived by his wife of 48 years; sons Wesley Hammond (Shannon) of Yampa, Colorado; Donald Latham (Tammee) of Ridgway, Colorado; daughters Cherlynn Nye (Delbert) of El Jebel, Colorado and Deborah Flowers (Bill) of Pueblo, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Hammond (Becky) of Grand Junction, Colorado; seven grandchildren including Chad Hammond, Kendell Hammond Redmond, Jason Nye, Nancy Evenden, Will Latham, Wade Latham, Waylon Flowers, and ten great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Garrett Flowers and Justin Nye.
Howard was also blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He spent many enjoyable hours sharing his love of hunting, fishing and camping with his children.
The Family would like to thank Professional Case Management and HopeWest Palliative Care for their excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at The Circle 3 Cowboy Church located at 62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, Colorado with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest Palliative Care at 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, Colorado 81401. Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family.
