Ida B. Vanderpool
April 13th, 1934 - March 14th, 2022
Ida B. Vanderpool passed away on Monday, March 14th, 2022, at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona. She was 87 years old.
Rosary will be Sunday, March 27th, at 5:00 PM and mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 28th, at 10:00AM; both at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, CO.
Ida was born on April 13th, 1934, to Ida (Schlumpf) and Jakob Engelbert Thoma in Watwil Kt Switzerland. She spent her childhood in Degersheim, Switzerland and graduated from Degersheim Switzerland High School. She attended the vocational-technical college, gaining her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate (LPN).
On May 15th, 1965, she married John Sidney Vanderpool in Leadville, Colorado and they were married for over 50 years. Ida’s chosen career was as a homemaker. She devoted herself to her family and the local Catholic church where she was residing. She spent much of her time serving others at the church through the Altar and Rosary Society, Homebound Ministries and Catholic Daughters. In her free time, she enjoyed being with family, visiting with anyone, traveling, hiking and playing games.
Ida is survived by her son Mark Vanderpool, his wife Clare and their children Luke, Paul, Grace and Lucy; by four daughters, Holly Vanderpool; Bea Hauschulz and Bea's children, Jessica and Benjamin; Heidi Giroux, Heidi's husband Marc, and their children Stephan, Christopher, Elizabeth, Mary, and Sarah; Margaret Baier, her husband Paul and their children, Joshua (Emily), Jeremiah, Andrew and Brendan; and by one great-grandchild, Sydney.
Ida is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, brother Jakob Thoma, and sister Elizabeth Thoma.
In lieu of flowers please have a mass said for the repose of her soul or a donation to St. Michael’s Altar and Rosary Society.
