Ida Beatrice Aragon
June 16, 1938 - November 11, 2022
God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Revelation 21:4
On November 11, 2022 Ida Beatrice Aragon passed away in her home, in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 84 years old. She was a woman of God, and on that day Heaven received a wonderful person.
Her memorial service will be held Friday November 18th, at 10:00am at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St. Delta, CO.
Ida Beatrice Tafoya was born June 16, 1938 in Hotchkiss, CO. to Jeannie Ortega and Alfonso Tafoya. She grew up in Hotchkiss with seven brothers and sisters.
On June 21, 1958, she married the love of her life, Firmin Aragon. The couple has the privilege of spending 59 wonderful years together, and in those years, raised a family to love one another and God. They had two sons, Toribio “Toby” Aragon who is married to Madonna Aragon, and Richard “Rick” Aragon who is married to Donna J. Aragon. Ida treasured her family more that anything, she spent her days loving her husband their sons, along with 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Ida was a woman devoted to God, who spread his joy and love of the Lord to everyone she talked to. Firmin and Ida are now together with the Lord.
In lieu of flowers please donate to,
Camp Cedaredge
19986 Hwy 65
Cedaredge, CO 81413
