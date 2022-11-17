Ina Catherine “Cathy” Tegeler
July 19, 1939 ~ November 2, 2022
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Ina Catherine “Cathy” Tegeler, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 83 years of age.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with internment to follow in Delta City Cemetery.
Ina Catherine Selby was born on July 19, 1939 to Lewis Leroy Selby Sr. and Hazel Catherine (Ready) Selby in Greensburg, Kansas. At an early age, the family moved to Delta. She attended Delta High School and later attended Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado.
Cathy married Jimmy Bishop Sr. They had a daughter and two sons. This marriage ended in divorce. Later Cathy married Billy D. Willis, they had a son. Later she married Donald G Tegeler, he preceded her in death.
Cathy loved music, anything from playing, singing and even clogging. She enjoyed performing for the residents in the local nursing homes.
Cathy enjoyed numerous careers in numerous parts of the country from turkey farming to school bus driving. In Colorado specifically she was a pet store owner, she worked at a sugar factory, candy factory, flower shops, county assessors, Restaurants, Doughnut shops, a power plant, she was a highway flagger and landlord.
Cathy is survived by her two sons, J.R. (Lorie) Bishop Jr. of Parachute, Colorado and Vern (Wendy) Willis of Delta; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; newborn daughter, Catherine Ileene Bishop; son, Roy Lee Bishop; her husband, Donald Tegeler and her siblings.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
