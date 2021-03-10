Irma R. Briscoe
September 24,1923 ~ March 4, 2021
Longtime Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Irma R. Briscoe, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Horizon Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 97 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at a location to be determined.
Irma Ruth Beach was born on September 24, 1923 in Olathe, Colorado to Charles Robert and Lilah F. (Snideman) Beach. She spent her childhood in Olathe and then the family moved to Cedaredge, where she graduated from Cedaredge High School. After graduation, Irma attended Barnes Business College. Irma did work outside the home as a Secretary at Hunsicker Elementary. She and Bill were life partners, and together developed an apple orchard which became known as Thunder Mountain Orchards.
On July 12, 1942, Irma married William J. Briscoe in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1992 in Cedaredge. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Beach and Lloyd Beach, her sister Elaine Gannon, and son-in-law Don Weiszbrod.
Irma was a member of the Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church in Cedaredge and UMW, Three Cornered Club, Cedar Mesa Club, Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls Mother Advisor, Bridge Club, And a 4-H Leader, where she taught sewing. She enjoyed suduko puzzle books, crossword puzzles, all card games, dominoes, and was an avid reader. Irma was an excellent seamtress and enjoyed knitting and embroidery cross stitch handwork.
Irma is survived by her children: two sons, Jim Briscoe (Judy) of Paonia, Colorado and Gerry (Pam) Briscoe of Wasilla, Alaska and daughter, Judy Weiszbrod of Delta; grandchildren, Kirk Briscoe, PJ Briscoe, Kristy John, Halley Weiszbrod, Lara Swanson, Lance Weiszbrod, Lyndsey Hertz, Brandon Briscoe, Ryan Briscoe, Logan Briscoe, Meryn Harris. Family was the center of her life Including 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, and a wealth of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope West, P.O. Box 24, Delta CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.