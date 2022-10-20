Isidore G. “Shorty” Herrera
July 5, 1941 ~ October 8, 2022
Isidore G. Herrera (Shorty) was called to be with the Lord on Saturday the 8th, 2022 from his residence in Delta, CO, he was 81.
Viewing will be at the Delta Taylor Funeral Service Chapel on Friday Oct. 14th 2022 at 10:00am to 11:00am. Services will be held at Delta Taylor Funeral Service chapel following viewing. Graveside services will follow at Delta City Cemetery in Delta, CO.
Isidore (Shorty) was born July 5th, 1941 to Mary G Herrera (Duran) and Alfredo Felix Herrera in Espanola, New Mexico. He grew up in Espanola then moved to various places to work eventually landing up in Delta, CO.
Isidore (Shorty) married Sylvia T. Aragon on the 19th of March, 1991. They were married 31 years and had two children. Maria Y. Herrera and Miquela S. (Mickie) Herrera.
Isidore (Shorty) was a farmer by trade his whole life until he retired. He enjoyed tractors, trucks, cars Spanish music and spending time at the park and making new friends wherever he went. His passion was working on his vehicles.
Isidore (Shorty) is survived by his wife Sylvia Herrera of Delta, one Daughter Miquela S. (Mickie) Suazo & Gilbert Suazo of Lafayette La, one brother Ray Herrera of Cedaredge co, two sisters: Sinfer Cabrera of Delta and Helen Herrera of Delta, CO, 7 Grandkids and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Isidore (Shorty) is preceded in death by two brothers Jackie Herrera and Eddie Herrera and his beloved daughter Maria Herrera of Montrose.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
