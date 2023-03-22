Jack Albert Skees
January 14, 1927 ~ February 23rd, 2023
Jack Albert Skees passed away in Farmington, New Mexico on Sunday, February 23rd, 2023. He was 96 years old.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Nucla Cemetery, Nucla, CO.
Jack was born on January 14, 1927 in Nucla, Colorado to Harriet “Hattie” Sadelia (Ross) and Martin Lorraine Skees. He would spend his childhood in the Nucla area and graduated from Nucla High School.
Jack would enter the Army in April of 1945. He was honorably discharged in November of 1946. He would return home to Nucla, Colorado and go to work for Peabody Coal Mine.
Jack would marry the love of his life, Leora May Johnson, November 10th, 1948. The couple would have three children, Linda, Suzanne and Randy. Later he and Leora would buy their ranch in Nucla, CO. Jack and Leora would raise cattle and Arabian horses on their ranch.
Jack is survived by his two Daughters, Linda Greager of Casa Grande, Arizona and Suzanne Oliver, of Farmington New Mexico, daughter-in-law Lorraine Skees of Nucla, Colorado; eight grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Jack is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lela Skees of Craig, CO.
He was preceded in death by his wife Leora, his parents, and son Randy, two brothers, Bob and Bill Skees; three sisters, Irene Zunich, Mildred Childers and Hazel Baker.
