Jack Dale Seever
January 21st, 1930 ~ April 4th, 2022
Jack Dale Seever passed away April 4th, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 92.
Jack was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 21st, 1930, to Ruby Corine Kelly and Elmer C. Seever. He grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri and graduated from Benton High School. Jack entered the US Air Force in 1947, and retired on January 1st, 1968, with the rank of master sergeant (E7). During his time in the air force, he got the opportunity to take college courses and further his education.
Jack continued to work for the government, at the Bureau of Land Management as a computer specialist. He retired after putting in 31 years. During this time, he met the love of his life, Diana L. Niccoli. They were married in Lakewood, Colorado on November 22nd, 1975. In 1978 Jack and Diana made the move to Cedaredge, Colorado.
Jack was active in the Masonic Lodge #136, El Jebel Shrine, the Cedaredge 32nd Scottish Rite of the VFW #9221, Air Force Sergeant’s Association, AARP and Realtor Association. His passion was playing golf.
Jack is survived by his wife: Diane Seever of Cedaredge, CO; two sons: Larry (Brenda) Seever of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Patrick (Denise) Hudson of New Orleans, Lousiana; five daughters: Diane (Butch) Keling of St. Joseph, Missouri, Linda (Chuck) Sullivan of Anderson, California, Sherry Seever of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda (David) Cline of Plate City, Missouri and Debra Schellhorn of Redding, California; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 2nd, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital 1275 E. Fairfax RD. Salt Lake City Utah, 84103 or to HopeWest Hospice P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416
