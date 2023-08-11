Jack Marchant Lindsay
October 22, 1947 — July 25, 2023
Delta Colorado resident, Jack Marchant Lindsay, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 75 years of age.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Jack was born on October 22, 1947 to Charles Edwin and Virginia Laura (Campbell) Lindsay in Casper, Wyoming.
Jack, a painter by trade, has been a resident of Delta for the last 8 years.
