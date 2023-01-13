Jacqueline Lee Kuhn Spence
September 20, 1932 ~ December 31, 2022
Jacqueline Lee Kuhn Spence was born September 20, 1932, in Concordia, KS to Bryan and Sylvia (VanLandingham) Kuhn. Jackie passed away peacefully at Colorow Care Center on December 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in Kansas where she met Delmar Dean Spence. They were married Christmas Day 1949. Over the next ten years they became a family of six with the births of a son, Duane, and three daughters; Valerie, Debbie and Pam. The family moved multiple times throughout Wyoming and Colorado before settling in Delta, CO in the sixties.
Jackie grew up in a large family learning the value of a good work ethic at an early age. She often told the story of peeling potatoes all day long at the local café at the age of ten. She continued to work hard and was a cook at Lincoln Elementary School for many years until her retirement. Her job was hard work, but she enjoyed being surrounded by kids.
Family was her first priority and greatest joy. Jackie was born to be a mom, grandma, and great grandmother (GG). In addition to her biological family, she was mom, grandma and GG to family friends loving and caring for each.
Her hobbies included embroidery, reading, board games, playing cards, scorekeeping for softball and collecting Elvis memorabilia. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino with her friends. She loved music, country was her favorite and Elvis was king.
Jackie was preceded by her husband, Delmar, in February 1991, her parents Bryan and Sylvia Kuhn, her brothers and sisters-in-law; Vern Kuhn, Wayne and Velma Kuhn, Darrel and Janice Kuhn, Donald and Frances Kuhn and Dale and Dorothy Kuhn. Also, sons-in-law Jay Hall and Dale McGruder, sister-in-law Mary Beth and numerous nieces/nephews Cindi, DonnaBeth, Glenn, Larry and Jimmy.
She is survived by her brother Valore(Donna)Kuhn, her children Duane(Betty) Spence, Valerie McGruder, Debbie(Larry) McCarty, and Pamela Hall. Also her grandchildren Will(Michelle) Spence, Brian(Nancy) Spence, Troy McGruder and Nicole, Travis(Tara) McCarty, Tina(Terry) Miller, Alicia McGruder, and JaciLu(Matt) House. Great grandchildren Kayla, Aireaunna, Trent, Tatem, Morghan, Trevor, Braelyn, Abigail, Easton, Aslan, Blakely, Adelle, Ezekiel, Hunter, and Roxanne.
Services will be January 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Taylor Funeral Service.
