Jacquelyn Jean Hunt Sommer
September 8, 1931 – June 4, 2022
On Friday June 4th, 2022, about 4:30 am, Jacquelyn Jean Hunt Sommer slipped quietly and peacefully away, to be greatly missed by her family. A dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Jacquelyn Jean Hunt Sommer said her loving good byes on June 3rd, 2022 at Delta Community Hospital. Every person who came, whether in person or over the phone, registered to her as being there with her. She greeted each one with love and smiles, grateful for their visit.
Jacquelyn was born September 8, 1931 to James Russel Hunt I and Marguerite May Baltz Hunt. At 10 years old she was joined by her brother, James Russel Hunt II. She married John Raymond Sommer on September 28, 1955 to whom she was married for 63 loving years. John passed before her in October 2018, and she goes to join him in God’s grace. They leave behind four children, Mark Walter Sommer, Julie Ann Sommer Casil, Laurie Lynn Sommer Pittman, and Heidi Elizabeth Sommer.
Jacquelyn is a grandmother to 16, great-grandmother to 29, and great-great- grandmother to 2. Jacquie was an artist, journalist, reader, and gardener. She loved birds, flowers, nature, and people. She has instilled her love of all of God’s creation into the generations that have followed her.
Jacquie had a deep love for our Heavenly Father and actively raised and nurtured her children in the love of God.
In 1977 Jacquie and John joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and on February 8, 1978, she and John were sealed in the Los Angeles temple. Then, in 2007, Jacquie and John started serving a two-year mission together, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ Employment Center, in Vista, California.
Of all Jacquie’s interests, her family was the most important to her, and she leaves behind so many who love her dearly.
