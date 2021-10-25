Jacquie Vaughn
April 18, 1939 ~ October 7, 2021
Delta County resident Jacquie Vaughn passed away Thursday, October 7 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 82 years old.
Jacquie was born April 18, 1939 to Jacob Goldberg and Lillian Evans in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She spent her childhood till the age of fourteen living in and attending schools in Atlantic City, New Jersey, And from Fourteen on Living in and attending school in New York.
Jacquie was a lover of all forms of Art, and also loved cats. She was loved by all who were lucky enough to know her. Jacquie also was very charitable and giving to anyone in need and often made donations to charities such as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Special Olympics, and on.
Jacquie is survived by her daughter Andrea Motola and her son in law Vince Motola, and a granddaughter Kristen Yoder.
Jacquie was preceded in death by her Parents Jacob Goldberg and Lillian Evans.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
