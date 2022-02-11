James A. Anderson
1942 ~ 2022
Some people might think James A. Anderson (Jim) (known as Jimmy in Evergreen) lived an interesting life. He was born in Denver in 1942. Five years later he, his parents and 10 year old sister, Merle moved to the Anderson homestead that was established in 1889. The 100 acre parcel abutted the Arapahoe National Forest. Jim liked having a pioneer license plate on his truck.
At a young age Jim played with Tonka tractors. This was very significant to his future. When Jim was around 10 years old he “assisted” his grandfather, sometimes when he was dynamiting! Another significant event. Jim said he was surprised his mother didn’t ask what caused the loud “BOOM”!
Jim said from the first day of summer break from school to the last day before school started again, the days weren’t long enough to do all the things that his sister Merle and he thought up. Jim graduated from high school in 1961. Sometime after that his parents co-signed a note so he could buy a house.
In 1963 Jim was thinking of a name for his excavating business and a man said “Why don’t you name it James A. Anderson Construction Co.”, thinking that he would advance to construction. That man evidently didn’t know about the Tonka tractors or the dynamite! Jim was destined to be an excavator so he could operate his own tractors and when necessary use dynamite.
Jim started his business on Feb. 14, 1963. We could combine a yearly business meeting with a wonderful dinner at a fancy restaurant. Jim said he made $900 the first year and there is a box somewhere on our property with the receipts in it.
Jim and Penny Schaul were married on July 6, 1963. In the winter he plowed snow for the state at night. He said he doesn’t remember doing it but liked the fact that the money he earned paid the mortgage.
The dates are unknown, but Jim attended the Professional Association of Diving Instructors and became a scuba diver.
In 1964 Jim joined the Evergreen Volunteer Fire Dept.. At some time a boy fell through the ice and some firefighters rescued him. The boy was in a sitting position in the water and when lifted out stood up. That was unexpected. Some of the firemen discussed having a dive team as part of the fire department. Jim was a charter member. Jim was a lieutenant from 1968-1973 and a captain from 1973-1984, at which time he retired.
Sometime in the 1960’s Jim was in the National Guard. While talking to a lot of people to get the correct information about some of the above, Mark Davidson (a fireman when Jim was) said he thought had a “native intelligence.” I’ll let you decide that one for yourself.
Jim and Penny were blessed with the birth of their son, James A. Anderson, Jr. in March of 1964, and daughter Kimberly in April 1966. As the years went by and the children got older they were able to have a lot of family time. During the summers they went boating on Soda Creek Lake. They also visited the Grand Canyon, National Sand Dunes, Painted Desert, Petrified Forest, Disney World, Rose Bowl parade, Universal Studios, Knottsberry Farm and Disneyland. Jim and Penny were two very busy parents.
Jim and Penny divorced in 1979—five years later he married Rosemary.
For years Jim did the bulk of the excavating in the Evergreen area. Then he did a job in Ken Caryl and there was no stopping the growth in him and his business. He worked in Castle Rock, Winter Park, Silverthorne, Idaho Springs, Aspen and surrounding areas. Jim did many jobs for Darco, Inc. (owned by John Small.) He installed very large fire cisterns in Jefferson, Boulder, Clear Creek and Douglas Counties. For a few years Jim had a contract with the Forest Service. Depending on the need for a D-8 tractor Jim would receive a call, ask if he was available, if yes, tell him where he was needed at a fire. Jim would load the D-8 and off he went. Sometimes he would be gone for 4-5 days.
Jim’s company did work for Evergreen Metropolitan District, Brook Forest Water District, built water detention ponds, did the excavation for the Quality Inn & Suites off of I-70 and excavated for 14,000 square foot houses. Jim and his employees (who afterward became friends) worked for over 5 years at Turning Point in Evergreen.
Jim and Rosemary bought 40 acres in Delta in 2004. Jim kept working at Turning Point for two more years, driving to Delta each weekend to work the farm land. He reluctantly left Turning Point. Jim had a larger shop than he had in Evergreen and even added on to it this past summer (still a few things to do.)
We have met wonderful people here. Jim worked for Rusty and Carolyn Mangold, and we have been friends for many years. The Mangolds wanted to share the following: Mr. Jim Anderson, Jim to his friends, was one of the most sincere, honest, and meticulous persons we have ever known and we are honored to have been his friend. He will always be on our minds and in our hearts. Miss you Jim.
Jim gave 100% to everything he did. He did every job like he was doing it for himself. When possible, he always tried to save the customer money. You now might know more about Jim Anderson than you did. Everyone can see from this obituary that he lived a very interesting life.
A celebration of life for Jim will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Jim’s spouse, Rosemary would like to convey that if you live in the Evergreen area and plan to attend Jim’s celebration of life service, please call her at 970-874-9550.
