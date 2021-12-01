James “Jim” Charlesworth
September 14, 1933 ~ November 27, 2021
Longtime Crawford, Colorado resident, James A. Charlesworth, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 88 years of age.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
James was born on September 14, 1933 to Gilbert Eli and Mabel Bernice (Jenkins) Charlesworth in Somerset, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Somerset and graduated from Paonia High School. After graduation, Jim attended Western State College in Gunnison.
On October 2, 1954, Jim entered the United States Marine Corps where he served his country for three years. He later enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Korea and Vietnam. Jim retired January 31, 1975 with 21 years of service.
On September 14, 1957, Jim marred Janet Elaine Shideler Naylor in Hotchkiss, Colorado. To this union, three children were born.
Jim was a former member of Wilson Head American Legion Post in Paonia. He loved fishing and hunting and in his later years enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling and woodworking.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Janet Charlesworth of Crawford; daughter, Cynthia L. Hughes of San Diego, California; two sons: Kim D. Charlesworth of Crawford and Steven (Wendy) Charlesworth of Grand Junction; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mabel Charlesworth, four brothers and seven sisters.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.