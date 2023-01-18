James Allen Hodges
April 1, 1944 ~ December 28, 2022
James Allen Hodges passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, at the Ferris Hopewest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 78 years old.
James was born April 1st, 1944 to Theda Atheline Cox and James Curtis Hodges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The family moved to Dallas, Texas when he was a young child. He would graduate High School in Dallas and go on to attend LSU and Texas Tech. Jim was married to Janie Ballard and raised three children. James would provide for his family as a bus driver, a business agent for the Teamsters Union, and an over the road trucker. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He truly enjoyed his Harley Davidson and spent many hours tinkering and customizing it. He would find love again and married Connie Jean Davidson on April 16th, 2013.
James is survived by his wife Connie, sister Carol Ann Smith, son James (Vee), daughter Julie (Brent) Modglin, daughter JoAnn (Curtis) Sanders, stepson(s) R. Bailey Wilson, and Eric C. George, stepdaughter Nicole Padmore, five grandchildren Emily, Allison, Xander, Drew, and Thomas. 2 step grandchildren Elli and Finn. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alice and his parents.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
