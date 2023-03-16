James Dwight Hensyel
October 2, 1957 ~ February 8, 2023
James Dwight Hensyel loving dad, grandpa, uncle, son, brother, and friend passed away on February 8, 2023 in Grand Junction, CO.
Jim was born on October 2, 1957 to Robert Hensyel and Connie (Hiatt) Hensyel in Kennewick, Washington. Jim grew up in Beatty, NV and graduated from Beatty High School in 1975. After high school he joined the Navy.
In 1992 Jim married Carmella Russo and became a dad to her three children. It has been said that anyone can be a father, but it takes an exceptional man to be a dad. Jim was an exceptional man. Although he may not have given his children life, he gave them the gift of being their dad. Jim never referred to his children as “step” he only referred to them as his daughters and son.
In 1993 Jim moved his family from Las Vegas, NV to Hotchkiss, CO. Jim was an automotive mechanic. He worked at mechanic shops, coal mines, and even owned his own shop in Hotchkiss for five years called Nevada Jim’s. Jim loved being a mechanic and was a master of his trade. Though Jim and Carmella’s marriage was not permanent their love for their family was.
Jim was not only the best dad, but he was the best Grandpa too. He loved spending time with each of his grandchildren and did so whenever he could. His love and passion for the outdoors took his grandchildren on many fun fishing, golfing, camping, and four wheeling adventures.
Jim cherished his family and made sure to be present in all their lives. Whether it was attending big life events or just hanging out and sitting on their porch. He never hesitated to be there when he was needed the most.
Jim retired in 2021 and his love of traveling brought him on amazing trips where he was able to visit many family members and friends along the way. Jim lived his life to the fullest and loved without limits. He knew the true meaning of unconditional love and all those who knew him are feeling a tremendous loss.
Jim is survived by his children; Heather (Eloy) Aguayo, Nichole (Joseph) Kurtz, and Paul Hensyel; grandchildren Mitchell McCurdy, Emelia K. McCurdy, Taylor Kenny, Joseph Kurtz, Alexis Hensyel, and Lukas Kurtz; Great grandchildren Emelia M. McCurdy, Peyton Mazza, Ethan McCurdy, and Nairobi Hensyel. Additionally, Jim is survived by his cherished mother Connie Hensyel; his three siblings: Keith (Cindy) Hensyel, Nancy (Brad) Anderson, John Hensyel, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother Darrel Hensyel, grandpa Dwight Hiatt, grandson James Kurtz, stepmother MaryAnn Hensyel, and his father Robert Hensyel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at
Taylor Funeral Services 682 1725 Road Delta, Colorado.
