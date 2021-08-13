James E. Hopper
January 13, 1935 ~ August 8, 2021
James Erle Hopper passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home in Hotchkiss, CO. He was 86 years old.
No graveside services will be held, however, a laying to rest will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Jim was born on January 13, 1935, to Leo Elizabeth and James Henry Hopper, in Russell Springs, Kansas. The family moved to the Hotchkiss area when Jim was about six years old. Jim grew up and granduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1953.
October 6, 1956, Jim married Georgia Marie Conkle. They celebrated 65 years and ten months together!
Jim started working when he was quite young. His work was watering and mowing lawns and milking cows. When he got older he worked in the fruit industry. He skipped one day a week of school to work at the Sales Yard. For a few years he was a linotype operator for the Hotchkiss Herald. He was a school bus driver for several years, he volunteered as a fireman and graduated to fire chief, he was an EMT, and he was an owner/operator at the Conoco and Texaco Stations. His Career job was “lineman” for the phone company.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt, both with rifle and archery. He loved camping and horses. Sunday afternoons were filled with water skiing. He fully enjoyed getting out into the mountains in his Willy’s Jeep and just for fun he would take friends on rides that left them saying “never again!”
Jim is survived by his wife, Georgia; his two sons Brent of Hotchkiss, Edward (Nadara) of Salem, OR; daughter Billie (Bill) Redd of Cedaredge; brother Merle (Anna) of Grand Junction; three sisters: Clara Johnson of Wyoming, Ellen (Mike) Schlabs of Wyoming, Bess Fogleson of California; Nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, three daughters: Karen, Peggy and Valorie, and a sister Erma Welch.
