James Gregory Hiler
January 21, 1961 ~ November 23, 2022
James Gregory “Greg” or “Fuzz” Hiler, a longtime resident of Delta, Colorado, died peacefully at his home after a valiant battle with cancer on November 23rd. His wife, Marcia and sons Curtis, Lucas and Seth were at his side, as was his faithful and beloved dog, Sophie. He considered her his 4-legged daughter. Greg was 61 years old.
Greg was born in Craig, Colorado on January 21, 1961. He was the middle child of Floyd Junior Hiler and Cheryl Rose “Buzz” Takach. Greg and his siblings grew up in Delta, spending summers and holidays with family on the Uncompahgre at the Calhoun Cow Camp and Escalante Ranch. The Hiler trio loved their time on horses, building fence and hunting in the heritage rich area around Delta. There was never a shortage of stories about the fun they had and the trouble they caused. Greg had a special way of getting out of trouble, while his siblings took the hit. This skill set was the basis of a long law enforcement career for him.
Graduating from Delta High School in 1979 Greg spent his adolescent years playing both football and baseball. His love of sport continued after graduation and led to many years of competitive fast-pitch softball with his Brother Mike and Cousin Kent Calhoun by his side.
Greg’s passion for baseball only intensified once his oldest son, Curtis, showed an interest (and mediocre talent) for the sport. This ultimately led to countless hours spent in a dugout coaching various Little League teams over the years. In addition to coaching, Greg also attended the Joe Brinkman Umpire School and for more than a decade, umpired both local and regional high school baseball games ultimately being considered one of the best on the Western Slope.
Greg would go on to complete the law enforcement academy and became a police officer for the City of Delta, and ended his career as a lieutenant and detective with the Montrose Sheriff’s Office.
He later tried his hand at automotive sales. His charismatic personality made him very successful at this second career. Many people met Greg buying a vehicle, but in that process not only left with a new vehicle but also with a new friend. He had a way with people and would “make a friend” even if they didn’t end up buying a car.
On August 20th, 1983, Greg would marry the love of his life and soul mate, Marcia Lee Carmichael, to this union, three wonderful boys were born. Greg and Marcia loved to spend time outdoors with their family; going fishing, 4-wheeling, staying in the cabins on the Uncompahgre Plateau & Grand Mesa. They especially loved the Oregon Coast where they were able to make some beautiful memories. He enjoyed watching his Colorado sports teams, mainly the Avalanche, and he truly reveled in the time he got to spend with his grandkids!
Greg is survived by his wife Marcia, his three sons, Curtis (Erica), Lucas, Seth (Emily), brother Mike (Mary), sister Lisa Dicamillo. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Koda, Joey, Everly, April, Abel, & Miles.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at the Delta Christian Church at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice of Delta, 195 Stafford Ln Delta CO 81416
