James M. Gall
Nov. 15, 1936 ~ Aug. 30, 2022
Longtime Paonia resident, Pastor James Gall passed away at the Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colo. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Pastor Gall was 85 years of age.
His funeral service will take place on Monday, Sept. 12th, at 11:00 a.m., at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Burial will follow in Mesa View Cemetery.
James Gall was born in Dodge City, Kansas on Nov. 15, 1936 to Marvin W. and D. Fern (Crow) Gall. James grew up in Dodge City, and graduated valedictorian from Dodge City H.S. with the class of 1955. After high school he attended Midwest Christian College in Oklahoma City, graduating as valedictorian in 1959, and thereafter became an ordained minister. On July 8, 1960 he wed Marleen L. Crain in Oklahoma City. They moved to Denver and then in 1967 to Dodge City, KS where he was pastor at the First Christian Church from 1967-71 and then in La Crosse, KS from 1971-79.
James and Marleen moved to Paonia where they have been residents since 1979. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 8, 2020. Marleen passed away shortly afterwards on Dec. 2, 2020 in Delta.
James was an ordained minister for 60+ years, serving as Pastor of the Paonia First Christian Church for many of those. He also worked for 20 years with Taylor Funeral Services. During his years of residency in Paonia he served for a time as Mayor and had a program on radio station KVNF for 21 years. Other interests that he had included traveling, carpentry, working in his yard and camping at Arrowhead.
Pastor Gall is survived by his son Vince L. Gall and wife Donna of Evergreen, CO; two brothers: Russell Gall of Limestone, TN and David Gall and wife Donna also of Limestone. He is also survived by one grandson, Alexander Gall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Hope West hospice.
