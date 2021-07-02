James Robert “Jim” Briscoe
November 29, 1943 - June 30, 20221
Jim Briscoe of Paonia, Colorado passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home. He was 77 years old.
Jim was born on November 29, 1943, in Montrose, CO to Irma (Beach) and Bill Briscoe. He grew up on his parents’ apple farm in Cedaredge, CO. Jim graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1962. He attended Western State College in Gunnison, CO graduating in 1966. While at Western State he met the love of his life, Judy Tripp, they married on March 7, 1964, in Denver, CO. Jim, Judy and son Kirk moved to Boulder, CO for Jim to begin his journey through the University of Colorado School of Law, graduating in 1969. Son PJ and daughter Kristy were born while living in Denver. Jim practiced with a small law firm in Denver until the pull of the mountains brought the family to Paonia to live in paradise since 1973.
Jim was always an outdoor guy, loved to fish, hunt, camp, ski, boat and he especially loved hiking the canyons of the Utah desert. He also loved learning to fly and flying with Tom Roberts and Neal Schwieterman. Jim always enjoyed family vacations to Lake Powell providing the family with lifetime memories and stories, always set to the soundtrack of Jimmy Buffett music. And he had a keen sense of fashion always donning a festive Hawaiian shirt. He was the best example of a husband and father.
He was an avid fan following his kids from little league to high school sports. He had the wonderful opportunity to go to Juneau, Alaska, when the Paonia High School football team was invited to play Juneau. Jim announced the game which was broadcast on KVNF for all in Paonia to hear.
Along with a busy law practice, Jim represented the Towns of Hotchkiss and Paonia. Jim was involved with many community organizations: the Paonia Lions Club, Hotchkiss Elks; he served on boards for the Paonia Fire District, the Delta County Memorial Hospital, the Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the First State Bank of Hotchkiss. He was also a supporter of the Delta District Libraries, KVNF and the North Fork Ambulance Association.
In addition to practicing law, he and Judy were partners in the Hotchkiss Trading Co. (The T.O.O.L Shop) which gave him the opportunity to express his passion for acquiring old tools, especially Keen Kutter; he was a champion yard saler and auction goer.
Jim is survived by his wife Judy and three children: son, Kirk Briscoe (Minna) of Aurora, CO, PJ Briscoe (Ami) of Paonia, CO, and daughter Kristy John (Farrell) of Durango, CO; sister Judy Weiszbrod of Delta, CO and brother Gerry Briscoe (Pam) of Wasilla, AK; honorary daughter Brenda Metheny (Steve) of Montrose, CO; grandchildren Samuel Briscoe (Taylor), Jonah Briscoe, Jordyn Briscoe, Kody John, Noelle John, honorary grandson Mark Metheny, great grandson James Waylon (JW) with a great granddaughter on her way in October; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial to celebrate Jim’s life will be held August 21, 2021, location to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to: Hope West, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416
