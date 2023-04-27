James Robert Penick
November 11, 1936 - April 14, 2023
When someone comes into your life in a quiet way you are often surprised at the large impact they have on you. Jim Penick was that type of person. He entered our lives with a quiet strength and loved us just as we are, allowing us to be with him just as he was.
He was born November 11, 1936, in Kimball Nebraska to Robert Karl and Margaret Alice “Bricky” Penick. The family moved to Cedaredge Colorado when Jim was at a young age. Growing up on their ranch in Cactus Park near Cedaredge, he had a close relationship with his brothers, Dave Penick and Raymond Lyle Penick. He attended school in Cedaredge before joining the Air Force and rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. He had also made a career at NCR in Colorado Springs.
In the midst of his military career, he started a family. He had six kids with his first wife and lived in Germany, Alaska, Texas and later Colorado Springs where he retired. His heart yearned for the place of his youth, so he returned to Cedaredge. He dabbled in raising emus, and llamas and enjoyed going four wheeling with his brothers and family members who visited.
Just when he thought life was winding down, he met and married his love and best friend, Shannon Wilcoxen Penick. They had many adventures together going to Ireland and moving to Oklahoma then back to Colorado. This expanded his family by two sisters, one brother and four stepchildren. His legacy is carried on by 9 of the children, 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren with another on the way and numerous nephews.
Jim discovered a new passion in his later years and became an accomplished wood carver. He created many prize-winning carvings. However, the ones cherished by family and friends contribute the most to the memories of his quiet strength.
Jim passed away on April 14, 2023, at the age of 86 years young. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Shirley, his brother Raymond, and his eldest son.
The last wood chips have fallen, the sawdust has been swept away but the carving of his life will continue to touch us all.
A visitation and viewing will be held from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow at Cedaredge Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.