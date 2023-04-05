Jamie Alvarez Jacobson
February 14, 1946 ~ March 13, 2023
Jamie Alvarez Jacobson, 77, of Paonia, CO passed away on Monday, March 13th, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice Center in Grand Junction, CO. After a lifetime of struggle with multiple chronic illnesses, he was at peace with the decision to discontinue further medical intervention. He was surrounded by close friends and family the entire week prior to his passing.
He was born to George and Anita Jacobson, on February 14th, 1946 in New York, NY. His formative years were spent in Greenwich Village at Elizabeth Irwin’s Little Red School House and on the streets of Manhattan. Jamie graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale, NJ. He was known for his wild sense of humor, involvement in wrestling and fencing, as well as his management of the school’s football team. He attended some college at Boston University before deciding to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a Cinematographer. Jamie worked on many notable motion pictures, television productions, and commercials. He worked alongside some of the most renown writers, actors, and directors in the industry. Some of the most notable pictures he worked on include: The Producers, 1967 film, Panic in Needle Park, 1971 film, and Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986 film. Although Jamie worked on many major motion pictures, he spent a large part of his career working on commercial and television projects. He worked on a Sesame Street TV special in the late 90’s, and was the Director of Photography for the first stop-motion animation Budweiser Bud-Bowl commercial for Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.
When Jamie wasn’t working in the film industry, he was exploring one of his many passion projects. He was a pilot for many years and built his first aircraft, an Ultralight Trike, with a friend in Crawford. In the 1980’s he traveled to Aspen to race his motorcycle, always beaming when he would recount those trips. He was gifted mechanically, and consistently challenged our societal ideal for energy consumption. This led him to tackle projects such as the distilling of alcohol fuel, converting a gasoline powered golf cart to hydrogen fuel, and to be actively engaged in the shift to clean energy such as solar power. The takeaway, we are the creators of our own change, and we have the responsibility of caring for the beautiful planet we have the gift of sharing with one another.
Whether you’re a North Fork Valley local, or you’re just passing through Paonia, you most certainly know Jamie for his organic nectarines and peaches at Double J Orchards. He had customers from all over the nation, and those same people left knowing Jamie as their friend. The u-pick summer season was always his favorite time of year simply because he got to share his two favorite things with people, amazing fruit, and great conversation. He was a friend of the valley, connecting with local ranchers and farmers, seeking their advice as a newcomer in the early 70’s. In turn, he became the old-timer sharing his advice for how to get started in farming. He deeply cared for the Paonia community.
Jamie was known as a man with a unique perspective on life. He lived with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an acute form of arthritis, since age 9. He powered through the pain and made sure to live every single day with incredibly bright optimism. It was this strength in his spirit which
led him to research, and participate in, experimental medical treatments to find not only relief, but a cure for his disease. He traveled to Romania for treatments not available in the US during the 1970’s, always sharing how well worth his journeys there were. Although he inevitably suffered the side effects of these treatments, he was determined to keep going. Most notably, in January of 2019, his dear friend Bill Brunner, donated a kidney to give Jamie an additional 4 years of life. He was eternally grateful for this kindness, and for the extension of life that it provided him. Despite the pain, he always emitted a warmth in his presence, and encouraged others to find the simple joys in life.
He married Eileen Susan Gallagher in 2002, who survives him. They loved each other dearly and he was a fierce advocate for her care. Jamie is also survived by his daughter Sophia Alicia Jacobson, of his present marriage, daughter Jodie Vicenta Jacobson of his previous marriage to Dea Jacobson, Jodie’s husband David Melrose and their two daughters, Ava Maristella Melrose and Zoë Colette Melrose. Jamie’s legacy is evident in the wealth of creativity his family has. He was a kind and loyal friend to all whom encountered him. We will all miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 from 1pm-4pm. His family will be holding the memorial at his Paonia residence, 41194 Lamborn Drive. Parking will be prioritized for those with accessible needs and a shuttle service will be provided upon request.
