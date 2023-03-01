Jan Larue McGee
May 5, 1939 ~ February 8, 2023
Jan passed away peacefully in his sleep and went to the Lord early in the morning February 8th at his home in Cedaredge at the age of 83.
He was born at the family homestead tobacco farm, in Mayfield, Graves County , Kentucky to James and Larue (Holmes) McGee. He is one of five children. The family moved back and forth from Kentucky to Detroit, Michigan. He attended Redford High School in Detroit
where he met Carol J. Kriikku. They were married on January 28, 1961 and had two chil- dren. In 1973, they sold their home in Southfield, Michigan and moved to Mesa, Colorado. Jan and Carol purchased a 55 acre ranch in Mesa where they raised a few head of black Angus cattle while he worked at Occidental Oil Shale and then at the Unocal refinery in Parachute, Colorado. They eventually divorced in 1981.
Soon after, he ventured to California and continued to work as a construction supervisor at various Unocal refineries up and down the state of California. He later returned to Delta County, Colorado. For a time, he was a volunteer in the ER at Delta County Memorial Hospital. He made his was to Northern Idaho for a few years and worked at the Ponderay Wal-Mart—fulltime which he loved. In September 2020, he returned to Cedaredge.
Jan enjoyed ranching, riding his Harley and watching NASCAR. He was very patriotic and loved our country. He was very good at woodworking/building, electrical, plumbing, and just being a DIY’er. He was so kind and slow to anger. He truly is missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his ex-wife, Carol, his two sisters, Judy Nelson and Jackie Illi and his beloved son Jan David. He is survived by two brothers, James L. and Jean D. McGee and his daughter Jill.
A memorial service is planned for, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Mesa Colorado at the Mesa Cemetery.
