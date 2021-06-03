Janet L. Burnett
May 29, 1948 ~ May 30, 2021
Longtime Crawford, Colorado resident, Janet L. Burnett, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence. She had just turned 73 years old.
Per Janet’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Janet was born on May 29, 1948 to William Lyle and Charlene W. (Trinkline) States in Collbran, Colorado. She spent her early childhood in Paonia and then Grand Junction where she graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1966.
After graduating, Janet attended Mesa College now known as Colorado Mesa University.
Janet married John C. “J.C.” Burnett on September 13, 1967 in Paonia Colorado. To this union three children were born.
Janet was an avid supporter of wounded veterans. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, music and dancing, fishing and 4-wheeling. She also enjoyed her cabin on the Grand Mesa. Most of all, Janet enjoyed her family.
Janet is survived by her husband, J.C. Burnett of Crawford; three children: daughter, Michelle King of Grand Junction; son, Bill (Ann) Burnett of Wasilla, Alaska; and daughter, Lisa (Nick) Brutosky of Grand Junction; three brothers: David (Cherry) States of Texas, Lynn (Otitis Esquivel) States and Michael States, all of Grand Junction; a sister, Penny (Paul) Gavin of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Janet also had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry States.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
